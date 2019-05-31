SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $35,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

