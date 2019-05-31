SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SDY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,037. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

