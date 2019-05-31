Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STXB. Stephens set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.32 target price for the company.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $306.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.