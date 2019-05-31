Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.03

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 8691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $146,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at $872,581.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $71,282.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

