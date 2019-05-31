Sprouts Hits Market Cap of $647,040.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Sprouts has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a market cap of $647,040.00 and approximately $960.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,727,117,169,679 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

