Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

