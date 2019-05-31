SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. SunCoke Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 111.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,772. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

