SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Insider Sells $115,397.52 in Stock

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STI opened at $60.50 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,366,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,442 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $240,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,713,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

