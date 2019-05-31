Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Tops $204,988.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $204,988.00 and approximately $12,392.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00010357 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $734.51 or 0.08708483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038601 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

