SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Reduced by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $73,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $279.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.49.

In related news, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total value of $148,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/svb-financial-group-sivb-holdings-reduced-by-artisan-partners-limited-partnership.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.