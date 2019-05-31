Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,550,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $228,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.12.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. 23,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,166. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

