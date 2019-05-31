SWS Partners Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,605,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alphabet by 1,075.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,473,000 after acquiring an additional 646,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,121.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $791.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

