Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,305 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3,529.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $205,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,373.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $887,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,638. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Zendesk from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

ZEN opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.64. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

