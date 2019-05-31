Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.95 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,366,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,073,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,582,000 after purchasing an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

CELG opened at $94.57 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/synovus-financial-corp-has-2-95-million-position-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.