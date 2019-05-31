SYSCO (SYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SYSCO by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.