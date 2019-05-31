TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €24.50 Price Target at HSBC

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.33 ($24.80).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €20.76 ($24.14) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.65 ($20.52) and a twelve month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

