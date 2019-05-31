Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 38155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Specifically, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at $914,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 199,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

