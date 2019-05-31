Taseko Mines (TKO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 115000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $169.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

