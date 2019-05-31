Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

