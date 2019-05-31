TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.27.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$69.40 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$66.36 and a 1-year high of C$79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.79109641616144 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.