Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 2,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 22,222 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $195,553.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,498. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

