TFS Financial (TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

