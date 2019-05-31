THB Asset Management Has $6.04 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 223,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,776. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $364.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

