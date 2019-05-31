TheStreet Lowers Cerecor (CERC) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerecor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerecor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

CERC stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 226.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 125,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $690,173.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 374,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,059,673.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 683,627 shares of company stock worth $3,705,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Cerecor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerecor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,464 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerecor by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

