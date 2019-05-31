Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $40.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $5,150,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,010,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 66,475 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 71,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

