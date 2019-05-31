TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 880,880 Shares of Hudson Ltd (HUD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880,880 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $38,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Hudson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hudson by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,362,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hudson by 797.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Hudson Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Hudson had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

