TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $52.41 Million in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stock

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 963,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/timessquare-capital-management-llc-invests-52-41-million-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info-stock.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.