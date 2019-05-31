Timken Co (TKR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $33,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $27,070,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $18,352,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $14,680,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $669,707.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at $963,969.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,227.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/timken-co-tkr-shares-sold-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.