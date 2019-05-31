Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after buying an additional 5,022,323 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,095,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $736,806,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,835,000 after buying an additional 680,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

