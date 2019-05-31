Toromont Industries (TIH) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.75.

TSE TIH traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$51.02 and a 12-month high of C$70.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66.

In other news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$1,075,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,290,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,102,432.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

