Tredje AP fonden Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 95,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,592,098. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,569,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

