Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. 15,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,146. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

