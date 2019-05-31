Trican Well Service (TCW) PT Lowered to C$1.55 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.85.

Shares of TCW opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$3.36.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

