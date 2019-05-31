Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,208,000 after purchasing an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,976,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,098,000 after purchasing an additional 74,221 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,285,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 964,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,272,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $67,563.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,884 shares of company stock worth $5,995,443 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.15. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

