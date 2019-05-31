Trupanion Inc (TRUP) CRO Sells $140,265.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 4,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $140,265.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $33,520.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $29,730.00.

TRUP traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,152. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -977.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 110.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 100.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trupanion by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

