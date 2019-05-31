TUI (TUI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TUI (LON: TUI) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2019 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54).

5/16/2019 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – TUI is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

5/10/2019 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 670 ($8.75).

5/9/2019 – TUI is now covered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on the stock.

4/23/2019 – TUI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67).

Shares of LON TUI traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.54). 1,270,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. TUI AG has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

