Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in PTC Inc (PTC) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,455,607 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.29 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $206,722.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,488. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

