Uber Technologies (UBER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UBER stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cross Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/uber-technologies-uber-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.