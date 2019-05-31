UBS Group Trims FedEx (FDX) Target Price to $145.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

FDX traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. 401,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,942. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in FedEx by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

