Unilever NV (UN) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Barclays started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

