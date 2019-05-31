Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $85,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/union-pacific-co-unp-stake-raised-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.