United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $79.47 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

