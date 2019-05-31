US Bancorp DE Sells 6,042 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $353,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,315 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,158,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 404,085 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

