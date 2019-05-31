Vail Resorts (MTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. Increased expenses related to operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is concerning. Also, in order to finance its acquisitions, the company increased its borrowings. It borrowed $70 million for financing the Stevens Pass acquisition and an additional $195.6 million to fund the Triple Peaks acquisition. However, a full-proof business model and wide range of guest-centric offerings position the company for growth. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques bode well.”

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $221.62 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.96.

NYSE MTN opened at $215.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,324,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

