ValuEngine Upgrades Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) to Sell

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,430. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

