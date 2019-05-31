VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $17.79.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

