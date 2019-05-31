Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

VCR opened at $169.27 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $139.15 and a 12 month high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

