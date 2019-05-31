Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Stake Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,352. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Stake Decreased by Bank of Hawaii” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-blv-stake-decreased-by-bank-of-hawaii.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.