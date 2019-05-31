Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.18. 18,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,547. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $138.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/vanguard-materials-etf-vaw-stake-increased-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.