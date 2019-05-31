Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,492,000 after buying an additional 998,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,771,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 45,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $128.83 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/vanguard-utilities-etf-vpu-stake-boosted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.